iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 62.1% in July

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,900 shares, anincreaseof62.1% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 75,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSB stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

