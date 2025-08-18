iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 720.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.