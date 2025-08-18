ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.2222.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $165.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ITT has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $171.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

