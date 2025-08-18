Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target to $15.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 653.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth about $390,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 70.9% during the second quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,802,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 747,559 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 225.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 463,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

