Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) versus XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Head-To-Head Review

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

XPeng has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiuzi has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for XPeng and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 1 4 8 1 2.64 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $24.3083, indicating a potential upside of 23.20%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Jiuzi.

21.1% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Jiuzi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XPeng and Jiuzi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $5.60 million 3,343.74 -$805.43 million ($0.75) -26.31 Jiuzi $1.40 million 7.31 -$59.13 million N/A N/A

Jiuzi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -10.20% -15.89% -6.30% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

XPeng beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system; and vehicle systems comprising powertrains, and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services. The company also engages in new energy vehicle retail, new energy vehicle component sales, new energy vehicle battery sales, vehicle audio equipment and electronics sales, vehicle ornament sales, technology service and development, marketing planning, vehicle rentals, etc. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of automotive components and part and technical service; sales of electrical accessories for new energy vehicles; sales of charging/battery swap infrastructure for new energy vehicles; sales of electricity chargers, and sales of automotive spare parts and accessories, as well as in the management services of supply chain, automobiles sales, and whole vehicle sales of new energy cars. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

