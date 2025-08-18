K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Cormark cut K-Bro Linen from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.
The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.15%.
K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.
