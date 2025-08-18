KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BEKE. Citigroup cut their price objective on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

NYSE BEKE opened at $18.33 on Friday. KE has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,916,000 after purchasing an additional 919,420 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,915,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,067 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of KE by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,973,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,546,000 after acquiring an additional 712,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 3,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of KE by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,526,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,704 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

