Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.44. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $516.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

