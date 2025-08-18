L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
L.B. Foster Stock Down 4.3%
L.B. Foster stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.25). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.
