La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $502.56 million for the quarter. La-Z-Boy has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $570.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LZB opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.26. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

