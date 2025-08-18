La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $502.56 million for the quarter. La-Z-Boy has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.
La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $570.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of LZB opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.26. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on La-Z-Boy
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than La-Z-Boy
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.