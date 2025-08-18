Lake Street Capital Cuts Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $22.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLBT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Axon Enterprise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $198,270,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 165,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

