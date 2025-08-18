Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Bk Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $65.28 on Friday. Bk Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $243.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bk Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bk Technologies by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 2,988.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bk Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bk Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Bk Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

