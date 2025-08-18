Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.14.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$30.80 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.37 and a 12-month high of C$31.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -245.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

