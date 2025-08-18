Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of ADAP Q3 Earnings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 163.73% and a negative net margin of 260.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.18. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 22,580,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 2,051,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,526,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 869,949 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,483,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 334.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,707,999 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

