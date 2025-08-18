Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Forecast for SLDB Earnings

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

SLDB opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $475.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9,393.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 945,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.