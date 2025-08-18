Leerink Partnrs Raises Earnings Estimates for Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tourmaline Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($7.33) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($4.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $579.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.04. Tourmaline Bio has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP boosted its position in Tourmaline Bio by 46.2% during the second quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 2,154,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 681,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

