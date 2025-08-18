Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

