Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.67. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,967,000 after buying an additional 1,128,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,093,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after buying an additional 584,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,967,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,507,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 73,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after buying an additional 365,506 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

