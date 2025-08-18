Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $35.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.9231.

LTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $517,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,200.14. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $3,866,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 133,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,843.20. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock valued at $691,624,905. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 10,150.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

