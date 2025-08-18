Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Director Timothy Throsby Buys 20,000 Shares

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Throsby purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,868.34. This trade represents a 90.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $88.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Stories

