Lincoln National Corporation $LNC Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,697 shares of company stock worth $1,959,862 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNC

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.