LIZHI (NASDAQ:SOGP) vs. Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Financial Contrast

Risk & Volatility

LIZHI has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koss has a beta of -1.68, indicating that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LIZHI and Koss”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIZHI $2.03 billion 0.01 -$9.53 million N/A N/A Koss $12.27 million 4.35 -$950,000.00 ($0.08) -71.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Koss has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LIZHI.

1.6% of LIZHI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Koss shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LIZHI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of Koss shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LIZHI and Koss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIZHI N/A N/A N/A Koss -6.06% -2.44% -2.01%

Summary

LIZHI beats Koss on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LIZHI

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through distributors, international distributors, audio specialty stores, the internet, national retailers, grocery stores, electronics retailers, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. The company markets through domestic retail outlets and numerous retailers. It exports its products. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

