LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LM Funding America to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.
LM Funding America Price Performance
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that LM Funding America will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 28.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 397,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 87,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.
LM Funding America Company Profile
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
