LPL Financial LLC Acquires 72,911 Shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 190.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

NYSEARCA CGNG opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

About Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

