LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 21.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 149,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 270,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,208.12. This represents a 2.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 76,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,153.24. This represents a 6.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,941 shares of company stock worth $606,502. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $33.58 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $377.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

