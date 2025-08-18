LPL Financial LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. $R

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $40,475,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Down 1.2%

R opened at $179.94 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.54 and a 1-year high of $184.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $180,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,088.07. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total value of $1,181,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,526.06. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,082 shares of company stock worth $9,340,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Barclays began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.