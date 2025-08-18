LPL Financial LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 39,199.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,132,000 after purchasing an additional 442,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 2,508.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,295 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,194,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 527.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PRI stock opened at $261.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.98 and a 200-day moving average of $270.87. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.57.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

