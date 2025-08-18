LPL Financial LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF $FNDB

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,473 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 115,761 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,284.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 384,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 240,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 117,835 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

