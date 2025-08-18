LPL Financial LLC Purchases 17,585 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTF. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 720.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of INTF stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

