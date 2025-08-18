LPL Financial LLC Purchases 9,808 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF $RFEM

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RFEM opened at $73.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

