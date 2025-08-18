LPL Financial LLC Sells 453 Shares of Primerica, Inc. $PRI

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRI

Primerica Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $261.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.98 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.87.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.