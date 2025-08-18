LPL Financial LLC Sells 89,269 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 89,269 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AR. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $32.06 on Monday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

