Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 723,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $45,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $185,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,706.80. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $1,869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 230,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,542,124.37. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,711 shares of company stock worth $7,238,980 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $115.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $129.98.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

