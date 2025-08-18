MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGNX. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MacroGenics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $33,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $1,939,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 99.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 52,326 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.65. MacroGenics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

