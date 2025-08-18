Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Sells $3,652,000.00 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,380.40. This represents a 79.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $369.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of -1.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.63 and a twelve month high of $377.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1357.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.