Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CART. Benchmark upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,958,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,940,250. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

