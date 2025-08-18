Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.81% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.28. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

