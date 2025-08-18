Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,673,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,318,000 after acquiring an additional 453,390 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mattel by 14.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,799,000 after buying an additional 578,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mattel by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,132,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,544,000 after buying an additional 591,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mattel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,513,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Mattel had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

