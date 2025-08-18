Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $326,000 Stake in Fox Corporation $FOX

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FOX were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in FOX by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in FOX by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 64,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.00%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

