Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $342,000 Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 779,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,117,000 after acquiring an additional 91,564 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MasTec by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 363,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MasTec by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MasTec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $210.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,993,575. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $194.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

