Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Toro Company (The) $TTC

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Toro were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:TTC opened at $76.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. Toro Company has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Toro’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

