Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $87.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $58.32 and a 12-month high of $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

