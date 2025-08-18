Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.77.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $102.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.97. Chord Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,877.16. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

