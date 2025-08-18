Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 43.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after buying an additional 105,754 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,265.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $127.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

