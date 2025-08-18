Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,369 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,325,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,535,000 after purchasing an additional 339,314 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,262,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 955,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 204,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBIN

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.