Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,421 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,417.92. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $63.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 276.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

