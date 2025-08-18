Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,487 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,807,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,295,000 after acquiring an additional 175,656 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,791,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,022,000 after acquiring an additional 136,870 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,267,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,016,000 after acquiring an additional 390,601 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 284,624 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.67 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

