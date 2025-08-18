Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,573 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dropbox by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 115.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 511,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,410.12. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,666.35. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,770,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

