Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,948 Shares of UGI Corporation $UGI

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in UGI were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in UGI by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. UGI Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UGI. Zacks Research raised shares of UGI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.