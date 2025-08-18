Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,131 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,373,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,748,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 531,821 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,032.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 269,125 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 194,495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3,668.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,785 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $225,705.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 89,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,707. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.12. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.31 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

